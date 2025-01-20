Aarogyasri services remain suspended in hospitals in Telangana

Hyderabad: Thousands of underprivileged families in Telangana are facing hardships as Aarogyasri health scheme services remain suspended in several corporate hospitals. The suspension has sparked a blame game between the Telangana government and the opposition BRS party.

BRS MLA T. Harish Rao accused the Congress government of negligence, saying unpaid dues have halted the scheme, leaving patients without critical healthcare. “The government must clear payments to hospitals and ensure Aarogyasri services continue for those in need,” he demanded.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha countered these claims, stating that the BRS-led government previously neglected Aarogyasri for over a decade. “We inherited unpaid dues of ₹730 crore and outdated package rates. We are addressing these issues step by step,” he said.

The Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association confirmed that many small and mid-level corporate hospitals have stopped services since January 10. Dr. V. Rakesh, President of the Association, criticized the lack of a clear roadmap for the scheme.

“The government owes hospitals dues from as far back as 2015, amounting to ₹1,200 crore. Without a proper policy to ensure timely payments and support for hospitals, the scheme’s continuation remains uncertain,” he said.

The Aarogyasri scheme, which benefits over 3.2 crore cardholders, was designed to provide free medical care to families below the poverty line. However, with services suspended, the most vulnerable sections are now struggling to access essential healthcare.