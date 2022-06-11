Abdu Rozik at Khatija Rahman’s musical wedding reception [Video]

Mumbai: Global icon and oscar-winning singer AR Rahman hosted a wedding reception for his daughter Khatija Rahman who tied the knot with Riyasdeen Shaikh on May 5. Held in Chennai on Friday, the musical reception was a star-studded affair with several popular personalities from the Indian cinema gracing the occasion.

However, what grabbed our attention was Tajikistan’s social media sensation and singer Abdu Rozik’s presence on the special occasion. He took to Instagram to share glimpses of the event and from the looks of it, he had a great time.

In the video, Abdu Rozik can be seen serenading AR Rahaman with 1988’s hit song ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ from the film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. He captioned the video as ‘Godfather ❤️’.

He also took to his Instagram stories to congratulate Khatija Rahman on her wedding and said, “There is only one happiness in life… to love and be loved. @khatija.rahman wishing you the most amazing life together and thank you for welcoming me to Chennai for the first time.”

Furthermore, Bollywood stars like Sonu Nigam, Honey Singh, and Sandeep Singh among many others were in attendance to bless the married couple. Honey Singh also shared a picture from the night on his Instagram and captioned it, “Best wishes to the blessed couple and congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir’s families and fans!! @arrameen @arrahman.”

Speaking about Abdu Rozik, he is from Tajikistan and is known as the world’s smallest singer. He rose to prominence after his fight with fellow internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov went viral. The video went viral and quickly became a hot topic of discussion. The artist has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier this year in January, Abdu Rozik also made headlines as he performed with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman at Expo 2020 in Dubai.