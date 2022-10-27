Abdu Rozik & his luxurious multi-crore car collection [Photos]

Mumbai: From fans, and celebrities to former contestants, everyone is just in awe of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik who has been winning hearts with his cute antics. He has become the apple of the eye of the audience and his co-contestants who are in love with his warm personality.

Abdu Rozik Car Collection

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik a 19-year-old Tajik singer from Tajikistan and became famous on social media for his songs, funny video, and luxurious lifestyle. According to reports, Abdu’s net worth is $500K and he has an amazing collection of cars like two Mercedes Benz New C-Class 1197-2022, Ferrari, including a Rolls Royce with a special number plate with his name written on it. Here are a few other cars which the social media star shared on his Instagram.

What’s on his work front?

Bigg Boss is known for its contestant’s fights and arguments but Abdu has changed the spectrum by entertaining viewers with his songs and performance. After Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik will be seen in Salman Khan’s most anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Are you loving Abdu Rozik’s game in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below