Abdu Rozik visits Hyderabad, says he loves biryani and Charminar

Abdu Rozik visits Hyderabad, says he loved biryani and Charminar

Mumbai: Tajik singer and former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik has amassed a huge fan following in India and he is loved by almost all Indians. The singer is known for his singing style, innocent and cute smile.  He rose to fame in India after participating in popular TV reality show Bigg Boss and is followed by more than 8 million people on Instagram. After coming out of Bigg Boss house, Abdu visited various Indian cities and Hyderabad is one among these cities.

Yes, Abdu Rozik visited Hyderabad recently and his pictures and videos from the city are going viral like wildfire on social media. In one of his videos, he is gathered by fans near Charminar. He visited the historical Falaknuma Palace too.  According to our sources, Chota Bhaijaan stayed at Taj Krishna during his Hyderabad visit.

In one of the videos shared on social media, Abdu Rozik can be seen interacting with media persons. He praised Hyderabad’s pride and historical monument ‘Charminar’. The Tajikistani singer said that he is impressed after seeing the architectural buildings here and enjoyed visiting the old city area of Hyderabad.

Like every celebrity, Abdu Rozik too fell in love with the authentic biryani of the city. Expressing his love for the food and historical monuments of the city, he said, ” I loved biryani..I came to visit Charminar..Mashallah..Charminar is very beautiful..I get pictures.”

Abdu Rozik can be seen pointing towards Charminar repeatedly while interacting with the media. Netizens flooded the comments section of the video and thanked Chota Bhaijaan for visiting the city.
