Abdul Nazeer’s appointment: Guvs work for Modi, says Congress

Congress MP Manickam Tagore remarked that those who work for Modi are now governors as retired Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, triple talaq and the verdict on demonetisation was appointed as the state’s governor.

“Modi work for Adani…who work for Modi are now Governors. Who works for people then? Bharat Mata ki Jai,” the Congress MP tweeted.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also shared a tweet containing a video of the late Arun Jaitley speaking about post retirement jobs of ex judges.. “Pre-retirement judgments are influenced by post-retirement jobs,” Jaitley said in that 2012 video. “Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Syed Abdul Nazeer is a former Supreme Court of India judge who retired on January 4, 2023. He will take over as Governor of Andhra Pradesh from Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been transferred.

BJP National general secretary B L Santhosh reacted to the criticism and said that this is a ‘Congi-Left’ eco system that is opposing Retd Justice Abdul Nazeer’s appointment as AP Governor.

“As has become a practice now a days Congi – Left eco system opposes appointment of Justice ( Rtd ) Abdul Nazeer ‘s appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh . His biggest sin acc to eco system is Sri Ram Janma Bhumi judgement . DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO brigade in action,” he tweeted.

Born on January 5, 1958, at Beluvai in Karnataka Dakshina Kannada district, Justice Nazeer enrolled as an advocate on February 18, 1983, after completing his LLB degree from SDM Law College, Mangaluru.

He practiced before the Karnataka High Court and was appointed as its Additional Judge on May 12, 2003. He became a permanent judge on September 24, 2004 and was elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

Justice Nazeer was part of several landmark constitution bench decisions, which included triple talaq, right to privacy, Ayodhya case, and recently on the Centre’s 2016 decision on demonetisation, and free speech of lawmakers.

