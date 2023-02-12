Former SC judge Abdul Nazeer appointed as governor of Andhra Pradesh

The President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer as governor of Andhra Pradesh.

President has also accepted the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and appointed Ramesh Bais as the new governor.

Former SC judge Abdul Nazeer

Born on January 5, 1958, at Beluvai in Karnataka Dakshina Kannada district, Justice Nazeer enrolled as an advocate on February 18, 1983, after completing his LLB degree from SDM Law College, Mangaluru.

He practiced before the Karnataka High Court and was appointed as its Additional Judge on May 12, 2003. He became a permanent judge on September 24, 2004 and was elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

Justice Nazeer was part of several landmark constitution bench decisions, which included triple talaq, right to privacy, Ayodhya case, and recently on the Centre’s 2016 decision on demonetisation, and free speech of lawmakers.

Other appointments

The President also carried out a major gubernatorial reshuffle. The press communique notifies the following appointments: