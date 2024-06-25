Abdul Wahab Al-Shaibi appointed new key holder of Kaaba

Makkah: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced Abdul Wahab bin Zain Al Abidin Al-Shaibi as the new chief key holder of the Holy Kaaba after the passing of Sheikh Saleh Al Shaibi.

The ceremony of handing over the key of the Holy Kaaba and the Shrine of Abraham (maqam-e-Ibrahim) to the Abdul Wahab bin Zain Al Abidin was held on Monday, June 24.

He is the 78th key holder of the Kaaba since the conquest of Makkah and 110th since the era of Qusay ibin Kilab.

He is the grandson of Shaybah bin Uthman bin Abi Talha, to whom the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, said:

“Take it, O Banu Talha, forever and ever. No one can take it away from you except an oppressor.”

“May God grant me success in carrying out this duty under the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince,” the new chief key holder told Arabic channel Al Ekhbariya.

Abdul Wahab Al-Shaibi’s responsibilities included opening and closing the Kaaba, cleaning, washing, repairing its Kiswah (Ghilaf e Kaaba), and welcoming visitors.

On Saturday, June 22, Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi, the 109th successor to the companion Uthman ibn Talha passed away.