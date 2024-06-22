Caretaker & key holder of Kaaba Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi passes away

The chief key holder and caretaker of the Kaaba Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi passed away on Saturday, June 22. The burial will take place at the Al Mu’alla Cemetery in Makkah.

Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi was the 109th successor of Uthman bin Talha, a companion of prophet Muhammad. The key of the Kaaba was handed over to this companion by the prophet. The descendants of the prophet’s companions have been inheriting the key since then. He took over as caretaker of the Kaaba in 2013.

The family has been serving as caretakers of the Kaaba for centuries and Al-Shaibi was the 77th caretaker from the same family.

A university professor, Al-Shaibi, held a doctorate in Islamic studies and authored books on religion and history. His family has served

The family has been responsible for managing the affairs of the Kaaba, including cleaning, washing, ironing, and repairing its Kiswa (cover) if it is torn. They also receive visitors and handle all related tasks.