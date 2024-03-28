Abhay Patil appointed as BJP Telangana incharge for LS polls

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) high command on Thursday, March 28, appointed its senior leader and four-time MLA Abhay Patil as the party’s in charge for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

Abhay Kumar Patil previously served as the election in-charge for three Lok Sabha constituencies in the recent Assembly elections in Chattisgarh and Goa and has experience handling the party’s affairs in Maharashtra.

He is currently the MLA from Belgaum Dakshin in Karnataka.

Abhay Kumar Patil is expected to assume his responsibilities within the next two days and work closely with the party’s appointed in-charges for the election campaign across all Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

He will report directly to BJP national president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah.

State BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy congratulated Abhay Patil on the development.

“Congratulations to Shri Abhay Patil ji on being appointed as @BJP4Telangana Prabhari Looking forward for your direction and guidance in contributing the best from Telangana in mission of #AbkiBaar400Paar#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar

@iamabhaypatil,” he said in a post on X.