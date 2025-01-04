Abhishek, Aishwarya start New Year on a family note

Mumbai: Putting all rumours about their divorce to rest, star couple Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya have returned to Mumbai after their holiday.

The three were seen exiting the airport as Aishwarya and Aaradhya walked behind him. They even wished the shutterbugs standing outside the airport a “Happy New Year.”

In the clip, Abhishek could be seen dressed in a sweatshirt paired with black pants and white shoes. Aishwarya and Aaradhya too wore black while they made their way out from the airport.

The camera persons also requested Abhishek to stop for pictures with his wife Aishwarya, however, the two kept walking towards their car.

In another video, Aishwarya is seen asking her daughter if someone “pushed” her as Aaradhya suddenly jumped while walking.

Abhishek could be seen waiting next to their car. After his wife and daughter sat, he too could be seen taking the front seat.

In December, the couple were seen attending their daughter Aaradhya’s school annual day. A video capturing their presence went viral on social media.

In the video that surfaced online, Aishwarya was seen wearing a black outfit paired with a sling bag, while Abhishek looked effortlessly cool in a casual green ensemble. The couple shared smiles as they walked toward the gate, with Aishwarya holding her mother’s hand.

On the first day of the event, Amitabh Bachchan also joined to watch his granddaughter’s performance.

This was the first time Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek were seen together publicly since the rumours started circulating.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage has been ongoing, especially after their separate appearances at a wedding earlier last year. The latest round of rumours gained traction when Aishwarya’s name was listed without the “Bachchan” surname at a Dubai event.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007. The couple welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.