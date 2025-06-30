Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan is a popular Bollywood actor known for his hit movies like Dhoom, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, and Bol Bachchan. Being the son of Amitabh Bachchan, he carries a strong legacy and craze in the film industry.

In 2007, Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai, one of the most beautiful and famous actresses in the world. In 2011, they were blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya. The couple often made public appearances together, giving major relationship goals.

Divorce News and Patch-Up Talks

For the past few months, rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya’s marriage being in trouble have been spreading. Some reports said they were living separately, while others claimed they were still together. Their silence made the rumours grow, but now, Abhishek has finally spoken about it.

Abhishek Breaks His Silence

In a recent interview, Abhishek said that earlier, he didn’t care about what people said. But now that he has a family, such news hurts. “The people who put out such negativity have to live with their conscience. They need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker. See, it’s not just me. I don’t get affected. I know what the rigmarole of this place is. There are families involved. I’ll give you a very good example of this whole new fad of trolling.”

His Upcoming Films

Abhishek is now busy with his new movie Kaalidhar Laapata, which will stream on ZEE5 from July 4. He is also acting in King, a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and others. It is one of the most awaited films of the year.