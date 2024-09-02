Abhishek Bachchan takes off his wedding ring, video goes viral

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, have been at the center of separation rumors for a while now.

Aishwarya’s recent appearances at various events without Abhishek or other members of the Bachchan family have only fueled the rumors. Notably, during Anant Ambani’s wedding, Aishwarya was reportedly kept out of the family frame, leading to further speculation that things might not be well between her and Abhishek.

And now adding fuels to the fire, a new video has emerged online showing Abhishek out in public without his wedding ring. The video, shared by Galatta India on Instagram, shows the actor casually walking through a lane in the city, dressed in a pink sweatshirt and pants. The absence of his wedding ring in the video did not go unnoticed by fans and has sparked a new wave of gossip.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Abhishek has been spotted without his ring. Last October, a Reddit user shared an image of the actor where he was also not wearing his wedding ring.

Also, recently, a video of Abhishek addressing the rumors went viral. In the clip, Abhishek is seen holding up his wedding ring and stating, “I don’t have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It’s okay, we’re celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry.” However, it was later revealed that this video was also an old one.

Despite the ongoing buzz, both Abhishek and Aishwarya have chosen to stay silent on the matter, refraining from issuing any official statement regarding the rumors. For now, all eyes remain on the couple as fans eagerly await any further developments.