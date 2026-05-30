Abhishek Banerjee called ‘Bangladeshi,’ attacked with stones, eggs

Kolkata: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up on Saturday, May 30, allegedly by locals, when he visited West Bengal’s Sonarpur area to meet families of post-poll violence victims, police said.

#WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was beaten up by locals during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the post-poll victims' families pic.twitter.com/zkXxLJydqe — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

Stones, shoes, and eggs were hurled at the TMC MP by unidentified people who even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him. They shouted ‘thief’ slogans at Banerjee and called him “Bangladeshi.”

Banerjee was seen being escorted out of the area with a police helmet on and his shirt tattered.

“Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims’ families,” Banerjee said while meeting the family of a deceased post-poll violence victim.

VIDEO | South 24 Parganas, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee manhandled, called 'Bangladeshi'; pelted with stones and eggs by Sonarpur residents.



Banerjee says, "It's BJP govt-sponsored, will move court; No police personnel present despite repeated reminder."



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/Nuo0OHyQe1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2026

Later, after the attack, a visibly upset Banerjee told reporters that he would “definitely move the High Court.”

Another video shows women gathered in large numbers, holding eggs and ready to throw them at Banerjee.

VIDEO | South 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Women in Sonarpur throw eggs at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, call him a 'thief' after he goes to visit family of party worker killed in post-poll violence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7LBlDWGGyQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2026

True face exposed: TMC slams BJP

The TMC slammed Bharatiya Janata Party, calling the attack on Banerjee a “reminder” of how swiftly the law and order has deteriorated under the “shameless regime.”

“If a sitting Opposition MP can be targeted in broad daylight, what hope is there for ordinary citizens? Is this BJP’s idea of democracy? Is this the “good governance” that PM Modi never stops boasting about?” the party wrote on X.

“Violence, intimidation and political hooliganism have become the defining features of BJP’s rule. Those responsible may enjoy political patronage today, but they cannot escape accountability forever. Bengal is watching. India is watching. The world is watching,” it added.

THE TRUE FACE OF @BJP4Bengal's

POLITICS STANDS EXPOSED.



The attack on our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc today is yet another reminder of how rapidly law and order has deteriorated under this shameless regime.



If a sitting Opposition MP can be targeted in broad… — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 30, 2026

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also came down on the saffron party, alleging the party of “orchestrating” the attack.

“By orchestrating a murderous attack on Shri Abhishek Banerjee ji, a key leader of the Trinamool Congress in Bengal, the anarchic BJP government in Bengal has proven that the BJP is capable of nothing but hate-filled, negative, violent politics,” he wrote on X.

“Even in such a sensitive environment, the absence of police arrangements points to a major conspiracy. Utterly condemnable!”