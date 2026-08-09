Abhishek Banerjee’s aide grilled for 6 hrs in land scam case

Kolkata: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s aide Sumit Roy was on Sunday, August 9, questioned for around six hours by the CID in connection with an alleged land scam, a day after he underwent nearly 10 hours of questioning by the state agency.

Roy had remained untraced for weeks before appearing at the CID headquarters on Saturday for questioning on an order of the Supreme Court.

When he emerged from the CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhavan around 6 pm, he was surrounded by reporters seeking to know where he had been staying.

“Following the Supreme Court’s directions, I am doing everything accordingly. I was around. I will not comment any further,” Roy said.

Allegations against Roy

Asked about allegations of crores of rupees in financial transactions with former Trinamool Congress MLA Sujoy Hazra, Roy said, “All the allegations are baseless. I will not say anything more. If I am summoned again for questioning, I will come.”

Roy, a childhood friend of Banerjee and his aide, has been named in multiple allegations, including alleged illegal financial transactions with Hazra and irregularities in land dealings in Paschim Medinipur district.

The CID took over investigations into cases involving Roy earlier this month. He has also been named in a case registered at Debra police station in connection with allegations of forgery.

A senior CID official had earlier said the agency was examining the allegations and collecting documents related to the complaint.

“We are looking into the contents of the complaint and collecting all relevant documents. Every allegation will be verified based on evidence, and appropriate legal action will follow,” the official said.

Roy had been summoned by investigators several times but had remained unavailable amid the cases against him. He subsequently approached the courts and obtained protection from arrest, subject to conditions requiring him to cooperate with the investigation.

SC grants Roy interim protection

The Supreme Court had granted Roy interim protection while directing him to make himself available to the investigators and cooperate with the probe.

He appeared before the CID for the first time on Saturday and was questioned for nearly 10 hours at Bhawani Bhavan. After leaving the agency’s office, Roy went to Banerjee’s residence but did not speak to the media.

He returned to the CID headquarters on Sunday for the second round of questioning.

The questioning over the past two days has primarily centred on the alleged land scam in Salboni, with investigators seeking information on the transactions and the allegations against Roy, sources said.

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Roy to appear before investigators on Monday

Roy is also expected to appear before investigators on Monday in connection with a case registered in Debra, where allegations have been made regarding financial transactions and promises of government jobs.

The Debra case also names former Medinipur MLA Sujoy Hazra. He was accused of collecting money from candidates in connection with promises of government employment.

The CID has said that investigators would question those named in the complaint and establish their respective roles, if any, in the alleged offences. Roy, however, has denied the allegations against him.

The investigation comes amid mounting legal pressure on Roy, who was earlier the subject of an arrest warrant in connection with a Salboni land case and a police lookout notice.

Incidentally, the state police had searched Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata while looking for Roy after his name surfaced during the investigation into allegations involving Hazra.