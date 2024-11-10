Abhishek invited to Norway for knowledge exchange prog on gender equality

Norwegian ambassador said the visit will include interactions in the Norwegian Parliament.

Published: 10th November 2024
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has been invited to Norway by the country’s government to take part in a knowledge exchange programme on gender equality and women empowerment.

In a letter to the TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP, the Norwegian ambassador, and the UN Women’s country representative said the visit will include interactions in the Norwegian Parliament and other institutes of governance, and with academia and businessmen.

“The Royal Norwegian Embassy and UN Women are delighted to invite you to participate in this knowledge exchange programme, which will take place from November 17-22,” the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media on Sunday, said.

“The exchange visit will introduce the participants to various institutions, policies and programmes in Norway that have contributed to the promotion of gender equality,” the letter noted.

