Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 list

Mumbai: India’s most-watched stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for its 14th season. The new season is expected to be announced soon. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, KKK 14 to going to be bigger, better, and bolder and it is already generating buzz among fans.

According to insiders, the casting process for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is in full swing. Like every year, speculations about the celebrities joining the show are rife on the internet this season.

Reports suggest that the production team is actively approaching various well-known personalities to ensure an adrenaline-packed season filled with entertainment and daring challenges. We have the names of the two interesting contestants who are expected to be a part of KKK 14.

Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan, who made headlines for their friendship and close in Bigg Boss OTT 2, are rumoured to be gearing up for another reality show together. Yes, you read that right! The latest report in Filmibeat suggests that Manisha and Abhishek have been approached by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

“Yes, they are on the list but the channel has not signed any contestant as of now. If things go as planned, Abhishek and Manisha might showcase their dare-devil side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Chances of one of them signing the show are high and you never know when the channel decides to sign both of them,” a source informed the news portal.

Well, if they sign the show, it will be really interesting to see their daredevil side and new personalities. Do you want to see them together in KKK 14? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.