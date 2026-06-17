Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital: Where vision meets compassion

Hyderabad: It was only a minor eye infection. Treatment was available much closer to home. Yet, Kaneez Fatima chose to travel all the way from Moula Ali in Secunderabad to the Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital in Darulshifa.

For her, it was not merely about medicine. It was about trust. Likewise, Gurubachan Singh of Gowliguda rushed to the same hospital when he developed severe pain in his eye. Like hundreds of others, he knew where to go when vision seemed threatened.

In a city increasingly dominated by costly corporate healthcare and overcrowded government facilities, the Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital has quietly carved a niche for itself. For thousands of middle- and lower middle-class families, it has become the preferred destination for eye care — where treatment is affordable, expertise dependable and compassion abundant.

Established in 2004 as a public trust, the hospital was founded with a noble mission: to provide quality eye care to all sections of society without imposing a financial burden on patients. Over the years, that mission has translated into restored vision, renewed confidence and countless grateful smiles.

The hospital may not boast the grandeur of a corporate medical centre, but what it offers is far more precious — human touch and sincere care.

Every day, nearly 50 to 60 patients walk through its doors. On Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the numbers rise even further. They come not only from the Old City but also from Secunderabad, Musheerabad and distant localities across Hyderabad.

The services offered here cover almost every aspect of eye care: consultations, comprehensive eye examinations, cataract surgery, glaucoma management, retinal and corneal care and contact lens services. Whether it is a simple infection or a complex retinal problem, patients know they are in safe hands.

“This is the reason why my entire family comes here,” says Shahnawaz of Charminar, echoing the sentiments of many regular visitors.

One of the hospital’s biggest strengths is affordability. For a registration fee of just Rs. 100, patients undergo basic examination and computerised eye testing. “Additional charges are levied only when specialised investigations such as blood tests or scans become necessary”, explains Dr Rafiuddin.

Even cataract surgery – often considered expensive elsewhere — is performed here at costs ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 22,000, making sight-restoring procedures accessible to ordinary citizens.

Recently, the hospital underwent a major revamp, significantly upgrading both its infrastructure and medical facilities. Advanced equipment has been introduced to ensure accurate diagnosis and improved treatment outcomes.

Among the latest additions is a high-grade slit lamp system that provides doctors with a magnified three-dimensional view of the eye. This painless examination enables specialists to inspect delicate structures at both the front and back of the eye with remarkable precision.

The hospital has also installed Goldmann Applanation Tonometry (GAT), regarded worldwide as the gold standard for measuring intraocular pressure, an essential tool in detecting and managing glaucoma.

Another advanced diagnostic facility now available is the B-scan ultrasonography of the eye. This equipment plays a crucial role in diagnosing retinal detachment, eye injuries, tumours and growths. It also assists doctors in assessing serious conditions such as melanoma, retinoblastoma and choroidal tumours.

Yet, beyond machines and medical expertise lies the true strength of the hospital: its people.

Patients often speak warmly about the courteous behaviour of doctors, nurses and support staff. Consultations are efficient, procedures are explained patiently, and every visitor is treated with dignity and respect.

The clean surroundings, spacious waiting hall and parking facilities add to the comfort of patients, many of whom travel long distances seeking treatment.

In an age when healthcare is increasingly measured in profit margins and expensive packages, the Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital stands as a reminder that medicine is, above all, a service to humanity.

Here, doctors do not merely treat eyes, they restore confidence, preserve independence and touch lives with compassion.

Because every eye deserves expert care. And every patient deserves kindness.