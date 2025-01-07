Abid Moiz wins Delhi Urdu Academy Award for excellence in Science Literature

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based writer Dr. Abid Moiz has been honored with the prestigious Delhi Urdu Academy Award for his contributions to science literature in Urdu. Dr. Moiz, a multifaceted writer and doctor, is the only recipient from South India to achieve this recognition, highlighting his unique ability to blend the realms of science and literature. His works have played a crucial role in making scientific concepts accessible to Urdu-speaking audiences, fostering a greater appreciation for the sciences in the community.

The Delhi Urdu Academy Award for 2023-24 which includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh is a testament to Dr. Moiz’s unwavering commitment to making science accessible to Urdu-speaking audiences.

The Delhi Urdu Academy, known for celebrating excellence in Urdu literature and its promotion, also recognized several other luminaries this year. Renowned film lyricist Javed Akhtar was awarded for his outstanding contributions to the promotion of the Urdu language.

Other awardees are: Taha Naseem (Children’s Literature), Anee Aazmi (Drama), Prof. Ahmed Mahfooz (Research and Criticism), Rakshanda Roohi (Prose).

Science writing

Dr. Moiz’s recognition underscores the importance of diversifying the genres of Urdu literature, particularly in science writing, which has been relatively underrepresented. His achievement is a significant milestone, reflecting the potential of regional writers to contribute meaningfully to national and global discourse. This award not only honors his individual accomplishments but also reinforces the cultural and intellectual legacy of Urdu literature.

Dr. Abid Moiz has carved a unique niche for himself in Urdu science literature, a genre that remains relatively unexplored. While science literature abounds in English, the same cannot be said for Urdu, where only a handful of writers delve into this domain. Dr. Moiz, however, stands out as a torchbearer. A professional doctor by training, he has authored 23 books on diverse science topics, alongside 17 books of humor and satire, showcasing his versatility as a writer. His foray into science writing began with a health series, with his first book focusing on living with diabetes – Diabetes Ke Saath Saath (Along with Diabetes)

This was followed by an impressive repertoire of science books aimed at promoting health awareness among Urdu-speaking readers. Chiknai Aur Hamari Sehat (Fats and Our Health), Cholesterol Kam Kijiye (Reduce Cholesterol), Namak Kam Karen (Reduce Salt) Ramzan Aur Hamari Sehat (Ramzan and Our Health), Haj and Health. In Motapa (Obesity) he delves into the causes and solutions for weight management. Dr. Moiz also addresses dietary choices in books like Pakwan Ka Tel (Cooking Oil) and Tarkari aur Phal Khayen (Eat Vegetables and Fruits), promoting balanced and nutritious eating habits. His use of graphics and simple explanations make his books particularly appealing, further solidifying his legacy as a visionary in Urdu science literature.

Dr. Moiz’s ability to blend scientific knowledge with simple language and engaging content has made him a pioneer in this underrepresented genre. His health-focused books stand out for their practical relevance and accessible style.

Moiz is with Science Urdu

In addition to his literary contributions, Dr. Moiz serves on the advisory board of Science Urdu, a 60-page popular science monthly magazine edited by Dr. Aslam Parvez, the former Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University. His role in the magazine underscores his dedication to promoting scientific awareness in the Urdu-speaking community.

Dr. Moiz’s achievements extend beyond his recent accolade. In 2019, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Telangana State Urdu Academy, recognizing his sustained contributions to Urdu literature and science writing. His efforts have not only enriched the literary landscape but also bridged the gap between science and the common reader in a language often celebrated for its poetic elegance.

The Delhi Urdu Academy Award highlights Dr. Moiz’s invaluable role in popularizing science through Urdu. His work is a beacon of inspiration, proving that science and literature can harmoniously coexist, even in languages traditionally associated with arts and culture. By simplifying science and making it accessible, Dr. Moiz continues to empower countless readers, leaving an indelible mark on Urdu literature and beyond.