Hyderabad: Police nab 4 gold thieves in West Bengal within 48 hours

Hyderabad: Abids Police on Monday arrested four people in Howrah District, West Bengal for the theft of gold worth Rs 1.05 crores.

According to the police officials, all four were nabbed within 48 hours of the incident.

Himanshu Sardar, 25, and Karthik Bag, 43, were entrusted with gold weighing about 779.750 grams by Gopal Krishna, Director of RVJ enterprises, to set the gold with pearls, said a press note on Thursday.

Both the Himanshu and Karthi were Gopal Krishna’s employees and they conspired with Mahadeb Sardar, 36 and Uttam Ojha, 36 who were also working in RVJ enterprises. All four are natives of West Bengal.

The accused stole the gold and fled to West Bengal.

Upon learning this, Gopal Krishna filed a complaint to the Abids police on February 18. A team of police nabbed the accused at Karthik’s residence in Howrah on February 20.

The gold has been found intact and the four accused were sent to judicial remand on February 22.