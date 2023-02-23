Telangana: 16-months-old injured in stray dog attack in Khammam

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of stray dog attacks, a 16-month-old boy was seriously injured after a street dog attacked him on Wednesday.

This is the third incident coming to light within twenty-four hours after the horrific dog attack incident reported from Hyderabad, where a five-year-old was mould to death after he suffered intense injuries from the animal attack.

The incident took place in Peddagopati of Konijerla Mandal in the Khammam district.

The boy, Siddharth, was shifted to a hospital in Khammam for treatment after the attack.

More details on the case are awaited.