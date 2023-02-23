Telangana: 16-months-old injured in stray dog attack in Khammam

The incident took place in Peddagopati of Konijerla Mandal in the Khammam district.

Telangana: 16-month-old injured in stray dog attack in Khammam
Hyderabad: In yet another incident of stray dog attacks, a 16-month-old boy was seriously injured after a street dog attacked him on Wednesday.

This is the third incident coming to light within twenty-four hours after the horrific dog attack incident reported from Hyderabad, where a five-year-old was mould to death after he suffered intense injuries from the animal attack.

The boy, Siddharth, was shifted to a hospital in Khammam for treatment after the attack.

More details on the case are awaited.

