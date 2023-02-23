Hyderabad: Four-year-old injured in stray dog attack; second in 24 hours

Hyderabad: Just a day after a 5-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad, another incident has come to the fore where a 4-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs where he sustained minor injuries.

The incident took place in Maruti Nagar Colony, Hyderabad.

Talking about the incident the mother of the injured child said, “My child was playing along with two other kids while 4-5 dogs attacked them. Earlier we had complained to the municipal authorities and they had come to catch the dogs but they were immediately released. The people here keep feeding these dogs despite our objections. We demand that these dogs should be taken away by the municipal authorities as it is creating problems and attacking people.”

According to LB Nagar DCP, Sai Sri, “We do not have any information regarding such an incident. However, we will send our team and the inquiry will be done.”

In a similar incident, a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs at a housing society in Erukula Basti, in Bagh Amberpet in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The child was identified as Pradeep. The deceased minor was identified as Pradeep, who had accompanied his father to his workplace where the incident took place.

Reportedly, the child’s father Gangadhar was working as security personnel in the residential complex where the incident took place.

Upon hearing his child’s cry, the distressed father rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.