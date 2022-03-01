Abids theft case, CCS police cracks the case in record time

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 1st March 2022 12:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) Central zone team cracked the Abids theft case in record time on Monday by arresting the thief and recovering the stolen properties from his possession.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (CCS) Gajrao Gopal said that V R Ganpati, a retired RTC employee, residing at Gun Foundry Abids had lodged a complaint on February 24  stating that he went along with his family members to participate in Medaram Jatara by closing his home. In his absence, some unknown person sneaked into his home from behind the kitchen door and decamped with gold jewelry and cash.

The police registered a case and initiated an inquiry.  A team of CCS arrested V Vignesh, 27 years, a resident of the same area on suspicion. During the interrogation, he admitted his crime.  Police have recovered Rs. 1.30 lakh cash and 2 Tolas of gold bracelet from his possession. 

The DCP CCS (admin)  M A Bari commended the CTS Central zone team for cracking the theft case in record time.

The accused has been presented in court and sent to jail.

