Abortion after sex determination scan claims woman’s life in Telangana

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 23rd May 2025 5:00 pm IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman died after undergoing an abortion, allegedly after an illegal sex determination scan conducted at a private residence in Nalgonda district.

The victim has been identified as Anusha from the Suryapet district.

According to reports, the victim was taken two days ago to the Nakirekal home of Yadagiri, who is accused of performing unauthorised ultrasound scans. Police say Yadagiri, who has no medical licence, informed Anusha she was carrying a female foetus.

Following the scan, Anusha’s family allegedly decided to proceed with an abortion as she already had two daughters. She was admitted to a private hospital in Suryapet, where she died due to excessive bleeding after the procedure.

Yadagiri, who is reportedly a repeat offender in illegal sex determination cases, fled following the incident.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a manhunt to locate Yadagiri.

