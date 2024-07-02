Telangana: PhD scholar, others held after wife dies during forced abortion

Hyderabad: The Suryapet police arrested a PhD scholar along with five others on Monday, July 1, for allegedly forcing his wife to have an unsafe abortion of a baby girl, resulting in her death.

The accused have been identified as PhD scholar Ratnavath, Ranapangu Gopi, Shaik Saidulu, Naveen, Dr. Qasim, and Rani. A total of seven individuals were allegedly involved in the case, and one of them is still absconding, said the Suryapet police.

According to TOI, Ratnavath and the victim, Suhasini, got married in 2019 and have two daughters. After Suhasini announced her third pregnancy, Ratnavath threatened to leave her if she delivered another girl.

A week ago, Ratnavath approached two technicians from Vijay Hospital in Kodad, Gopi and Shaik Saidulu, recommended by local practitioner Naveen. The technicians arranged a meeting between the couple and Guruvaiah, who confirmed on June 23 that the unborn child was a girl.

Subsequently, the family forcefully took Suhasini to Shaik Khasim at Kamala Hospital in Huzurnagar. The doctor administered tablets to induce abortion and conducted the procedure with the help of Rani. During the procedure, Suhasini experienced severe blood loss and died while being transported to Hyderabad for medical care.

A case has been registered under the PC-PNDT Act, and further investigation is ongoing.