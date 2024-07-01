Hyderabad: Paramour beats 45-year-old women to death in Uppal

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman was beaten to death with an iron by her paramour on Sunday, June 30, as he was jealous and suspected her of cheating in Uppal.

The accused has been identified as Pennam Chandramouli , 47, from Ramanthapur Srinagar Colony, who runs a related estate office near Uppal Metro Station.

When Siasat.com spoke to an official from Uppal police station, he stated that “the victim, Manjula, was initially involved in a physical relationship with the accused, who worked in the same office. However, after she showed disinterest in continuing the relationship, the accused suspected her of being involved with someone else. He also accused her of borrowing money and not repaying it.”

He further added that, “On Sunday night, under the influence of alcohol, the accused took Manjula near Ramanthapur. When she refused his sexual advances, he brutally beat her to death with an iron rod, resulting in her death on the spot. Following this, he attempted to stage the scene as an accident by hitting her with his car at the Uppal HMDA layout.”

Additionally, the officer said that, “Feeling guilty, he reached the police station and confessed to murder. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is ongoing.”