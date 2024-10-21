AbRam talks to paparazzi for first time, rare video goes viral

In a rare moment, AbRam had a sweet and unexpected interaction with the media, and the video is now going viral

AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam are known for keeping a low profile around the media, often posing for pictures without engaging in conversation. Even Shah Rukh Khan himself hasn’t interacted much with the paparazzi in recent times.

However, in a rare moment, their youngest son, AbRam, had a sweet and unexpected interaction with the media, and the video is now going viral.

On Sunday, the 11-year-old was spotted in Mumbai, riding in a luxury car.

In a video that is now going viral, AbRam is seen getting into a car. As he settles into his seat, he smiles and waves at the photographers. One of the paparazzi members then asks him, “SRK sir ko salaam bolna (Send our regards to SRK sir).” AbRam, with a cute smile, nods in response, winning hearts with his sweet gesture.

AbRam is the youngest child of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. His sister, Suhana Khan, has already made her Bollywood debut, while his brother, Aryan Khan, is working on film projects behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s film King, where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

