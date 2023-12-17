Absconding UP SI arrested for ‘accidentally’ shooting woman

Incident which appears to be a case of ‘accidental firing’ occurred on December 8.

UP woman accidently shot at inside police station
UP woman accidently shot at inside police station (Photo: X)

Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Manoj Sharma, who was absconding since he allegedly shot a woman accidentally in the head, has been arrested, late on Saturday.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has been doing the rounds on social media, purportedly shows the officer cocking his pistol inside a police station when suddenly it goes off and hits a woman who was standing across the table in the head. She collapses immediately on the spot.

The incident which appears to be a case of ‘accidental firing’ occurred on December 8 and the victim Ishrat Nigar, 55, succumbed to her injuries on December 14.

“SI Manoj Sharma was arrested in Bannadevi Police area. He was absconding since the incident,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi said.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against the absconding SI and a reward of Rs 20,000 was also announced on his head. The policeman, who handed over the pistol to the SI, has been already arrested for negligence, the SSP said.

