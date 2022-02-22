Abu Dhabi: 2 Hyderabad sailors to represent India at Asian Sailing Championships

Hyderabad: Two city-based sailors will represent India in the boys laser category at the Asian Sailing Championships 2022 to be held at Abu Dhabi from February 27 to March 6.

Vatsal Banker and Sanjay Reddy from Secunderabad Sailing Club have been roped in by the Yachting Association of India.

The Yachting Association of India is a sixty years old sports body affiliated with the International Sailing Federation (ISAF). It is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the governing authority for sailing worldwide.

It is also officially recognised by the Indian Olympic Association and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India as the governing authority for sailing, windsurfing.

Banker and Reddy, both aged 16 are promising sailors. These duo has been selected out of 60 sailors.They recently returned from Karwar in Karnataka, where they attended a 45-day training camp organised the Yachting Association of Karnataka.

300 sailors from over ten countries are expected to participate in the Asian Sailing Championships 2022 at Abu Dhabi.

Banker, who is among India’s top-ranked sailors will compete in the Laser 4.7 category. Total 9 sailors including the Hyderabad duo will participate in the aforementioned category. The competition also includes 60 other sailors drawn from 10 countries.

Banker is touted to win a medal and qualify for the Asian Games 2022 to be held in China in August-September this year. If he qualifies, Banker will be the first Telangana sailor to do so for Asian Games 2022.

He is a current member of the national squad and has performed well at the national level. “He may have his eyes set on representing India at the Asian Games,” said his coach Arjun Pradipak, a former sailor and medalist who represented India at the Asian games. Pradipak has been training Banker for the past six years.

In a career spanning over 5 years, Banker has participated in over 25 national and international sailing events, he has been consistent.

While Banker has left for Abu Dhabi, Reddy is yet to travel.