Abu Dhabi announces first successful test flight of ‘Midnight’ air taxi

Abu Dhabi has announced the successful completion of a test flight of eVTOL aircraft − called ‘Midnight’ by US-based Archer Aviation at Al Bateen Executive Airport.

The test, conducted on Wednesday, July 2, evaluated the aircraft’s performance under local environmental conditions such as high temperatures, humidity, and dust—factors crucial to its future operation in the region.

The trial, carried out with the support of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, is part of Archer’s Launch Edition programme with Abu Dhabi Aviation.

The initiative aims to introduce commercial air taxi services in the capital, with further test flights planned in the coming months to support certification and regional expansion.

Following this achievement, Archer will expand its flight-testing programme for the Midnight aircraft in the region, gathering further data to support its certification and commercialisation efforts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other key markets.

Watch the video here:

$ACHR ARCHER flies in Abu Dhabi in front of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque 🇦🇪@ArcherAviation 🦒 pic.twitter.com/iXyL0kT0SN — Louis (@LouisBourse) July 2, 2025

“This flight marks a significant step towards realising Abu Dhabi’s ambition to lead the world in advanced urban air mobility,” said Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. “Through the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster, we are enabling companies like Archer to test, certify and scale next-generation air mobility solutions, reinforcing our position as a global launchpad for innovation and a hub for transformative technologies.”

“Our initial test flight operations in the UAE represent a critical milestone as we prepare for our commercial deployment in Abu Dhabi,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Archer Aviation. “Testing our aircraft in actual operating conditions in the middle of summer provides us with the data we need to progress our commercial and certification efforts both in the UAE and in the U.S.”

Authorities plan to complete trial flights by the end of the year, paving the way for a full-scale launch of air taxi services across all major Emirates by 2026.

The Archer Midnight aircraft can accommodate up to five people—including a pilot and four passengers—and will operate at altitudes between 500 and 3,000 feet. Flight routes will be finalised following approval from aviation authorities.

Earlier in the day, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) issued the world’s first regulatory framework for hybrid operations, enabling both flying taxis and conventional helicopters to operate interchangeably on the same infrastructure.

The announcement comes just days after Joby Aviation carried out a similar successful flight in Dubai, signalling growing momentum in the region’s urban air mobility sector.