UAE: World’s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhabi on this date!

Abu Dhabi: Do you feel the scorching summer heat? Here is something to help you relax your mind and body. Abu Dhabi will soon be home to the world’s largest indoor snow park.

Starting June 8, visitors will have the chance to experience Snow Abu Dhabi at Al Reem Mall.

The mall took to Instagram to announce the opening date. The caption read, “Get ready for thrilling snowboarding adventures. It’s snowing soon at #ReemMall!”

Majid Al Futtaim operates this sub-zero snow and ice park, which maintains a freezing temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius.

Covering an area of ​​almost 1,000 square meters, this indoor attraction boasts 12 rides and 17 other attractions. The attractions include two large slides called the Ice and Floes Toboggan Race and the Grauppel’s Summit Escape.

Innovative rides at Snow Abu Dhabi include The Entry Plaza, the Polar Express Train, the Flight of the Snowy Owl, the Magic Carpet, and the Crystal Carousel.

There will also be restaurants within the park, including The Lodge Restaurant, Ice Cafe, and Grotto Amphitheater.