Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) on Friday, December 29, announced the ban on trucks and labour buses inside Abu Dhabi Island for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The movement of mentioned vehicles will be banned from 7 am on Sunday, December 31, 2023 to 7 am on Monday, January 1, 2024.

However, logistics and general cleaning company vehicles are exempted from the ban.

The ITC urges motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.