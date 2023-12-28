New Year’s Eve: Top places to watch firework displays in UAE

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is renowned for its record-breaking New Year’s Eve firework displays, it is difficult to choose just one spot in the country to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024.

But here we have rounded up some of the top locations where you can watch fireworks across the country to ring in the New Year. However, Sharjah has banned all celebrations and fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve in solidarity with Gaza.

Top places to start New Year in UAE

Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Zayed Festival

Hudayriyat Island

Al Dhafra

Yas Island

Abu Dhabi Corniche

Al Maryah Island

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Dubai

Burj Khalifa

Burj Al Arab

Dubai Festival City Mall

Atlantis, The Palm

Al Seef

The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR)

Global Village

Dubai Frame

Ras Al Khaimah

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

BM Hotels and Resorts