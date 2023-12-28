New Year’s Eve: Top places to watch firework displays in UAE

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is renowned for its record-breaking New Year’s Eve firework displays, it is difficult to choose just one spot in the country to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024.
But here we have rounded up some of the top locations where you can watch fireworks across the country to ring in the New Year. However, Sharjah has banned all celebrations and fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve in solidarity with Gaza.
Top places to start New Year in UAE
Abu Dhabi
- Sheikh Zayed Festival
- Hudayriyat Island
- Al Dhafra
- Yas Island
- Abu Dhabi Corniche
- Al Maryah Island
- Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
Dubai
- Burj Khalifa
- Burj Al Arab
- Dubai Festival City Mall
- Atlantis, The Palm
- Al Seef
- The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR)
- Global Village
- Dubai Frame
Ras Al Khaimah
- InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa
- Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort
- BM Hotels and Resorts
- Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island