New Year’s Eve: Top places to watch firework displays in UAE

We have rounded up top locations across the UAE where you can enjoy top notch displays of fireworks.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th December 2023 9:37 pm IST
New Year's Eve: Top places to watch firework displays in UAE
Photo: X

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is renowned for its record-breaking New Year’s Eve firework displays, it is difficult to choose just one spot in the country to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

But here we have rounded up some of the top locations where you can watch fireworks across the country to ring in the New Year. However, Sharjah has banned all celebrations and fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve in solidarity with Gaza.

Also Read
Sharjah bans New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in solidarity with Gaza

Top places to start New Year in UAE

Abu Dhabi

  • Sheikh Zayed Festival
  • Hudayriyat Island
  • Al Dhafra
  • Yas Island
  • Abu Dhabi Corniche
  • Al Maryah Island
  • Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Dubai

  • Burj Khalifa
  • Burj Al Arab
  • Dubai Festival City Mall
  • Atlantis, The Palm
  • Al Seef
  • The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR)
  • Global Village
  • Dubai Frame

Ras Al Khaimah

  • InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa
  • Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort
  • BM Hotels and Resorts
  • Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th December 2023 9:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button