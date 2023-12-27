Sharjah bans New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in solidarity with Gaza

The police said it will take legal action against those found to be violating the ruling.

Published: 27th December 2023 3:25 pm IST
Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sharjah Police has announced a ban on all celebrations and fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve in solidarity with Gaza, which has been in the middle of a fierce war between Israel and Hamas since October 7.

Taking to X, on Tuesday, December 26, the police said that the move had been made in a “sincere expression of solidarity and human co-operation with the people in the Gaza Strip.”

The police urged the public and organizations to comply with a directive and announced legal action against those found to be violating the ruling.

Since the start of the war on October 7, over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

