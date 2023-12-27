Sharjah bans New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in solidarity with Gaza

Abu Dhabi: Sharjah Police has announced a ban on all celebrations and fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve in solidarity with Gaza, which has been in the middle of a fierce war between Israel and Hamas since October 7.

Taking to X, on Tuesday, December 26, the police said that the move had been made in a “sincere expression of solidarity and human co-operation with the people in the Gaza Strip.”

The police urged the public and organizations to comply with a directive and announced legal action against those found to be violating the ruling.

مؤكدة أن التضامن الإنساني فكر مترسخ تنتهجه إمارة الشارقة

*شرطة الشارقة تمنع احتفالات الألعاب النارية في ليلة رأس السنة الميلادية 2024*https://t.co/Er4kumaDGZ pic.twitter.com/Ea3egvRGqU — شرطة الشارقة (@ShjPolice) December 26, 2023

Since the start of the war on October 7, over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip.