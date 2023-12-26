Inspired by Gaza’s steadfastness, 30 women in Australia convert to Islam

At least 30 women announced their conversion to Islam at the Meadow Heights Mosque in Melbourne, Australia after being deeply moved and witnessing Palestinians’ strong faith amid a recent Israeli military offensive.

A video posted on Instagram by Turkish newspaper Yeni Şafak, showcasing women in the mosque pronouncing Shahadah, a testament of faith, prompted by a preacher.

Shahadah

In Arabic— أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لَا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا ٱللَّٰهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا رَسُولُ ٱللَّٰهِ Roman English– Ashadu an la ilaha illa llahu, wa-ashadu anna muḥammadan rasulu -llah. Translation— “I bear witness that there is no deity but God, and I bear witness that Muhammad is the messenger of God.”

Jacqueline Retzack who recently converted to Islam said, “I converted due to the ongoing conflict and I wanted to be closer to Islam and Gaza.”

Christine Crnogonac expressed her profound connection to the concept of one God in Islam and the inspiration it provides for the Palestinian struggle.

“The issues in Palestine… it just makes me cry on a daily basis,” she added.

In a similar instance, American activist and TikToker Megan Rice in November converted to Islam after she was inspired by the resilience of people in Gaza and started reading the Quran.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, causing extensive infrastructure damage and causing more than 20,600 civilian deaths primarily children and women.