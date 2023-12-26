Palestinian resilience sparks global interest in Islam

Hyderabad: Grief and resilience live together. This is especially true of the Palestinians whose resistance stands as a beacon of courage, challenging the status quo and reshaping the moral fabric of the world. As the year 2024 unfolds, whispers of a golden age of Islam in the West gain momentum, propelled by the unwavering spirit of the besieged Palestinians.

The hardiness being exhibited by the Palestinians in the face of death, destruction, and unimaginable deprivation has become a testament to the strength embedded in their faith. The international stage, once dominated by geopolitical narratives, is now compelled to acknowledge the indomitable will of a people bound by their Islamic beliefs. The prevailing view in the West, shaped by ‘Islamophobic propaganda’ and stereotyping of beards, caps, and burqas, is being challenged as the Palestinians redefine the essence of Islam through their never-say-die spirit.

Despite 20,000-odd deaths and relentless bombardment for over ten weeks, the Palestinians emerge not as victims, but as embodiments of strength, humility, and bravery. Their fighting spirit, undeterred by external forces, becomes a living testament to the core tenets of Islam that transcend the misconceptions perpetuated by a biased narrative. The world watches in awe as the Palestinians exemplify the true essence of their faith.

Global curiosity in Islam

Their courage and bravery has become a subject of global curiosity. Islam, often misunderstood and misrepresented, reveals its transformative power as it provides hope and courage to those facing seemingly insurmountable odds. The universal accolades garnered by the Palestinians speak volumes about the positive impact of their resilience on the collective consciousness of humanity. What is impressing people is that even after losing entire families the Palestinians are still thankful to God for the small things they have. Their unbreakable spirit and devotion to faith is inspiring global curiosity in Islam.

“It is the courage and faith of Palestinians that made me convert to Islam,” says US influencer and fashion designer, Nefertari Moonn.

Many are taking to the social media to express their solidarity and admiration to the resilience and unyielding faith of the Palestinians. ‘I began reading the Quran and it’s beautiful. I am not a Muslim but I stand with Palestine,” remarks a social media user.

“The unity of the ummah and faith in Allah is beautiful. I hope to have an ounce of that one day,” posted a TikTok user. “I am not a religious person but their love and faith moves me to tears,” says another.

Women embracing Islam

The ongoing Israeli conflict with Hamas is seeing a surge in women converting to Islam. Madison Reeves from Tampa, Florida, who initially became interested in Islam, converted to the faith after intensification of the Gaza war. Her story is similar to that of the TikTok influencer, Megan Rice, who also embraced Islam.

The Palestinian resoluteness has triggered a phenomenon hitherto unheard of as reports indicate people converting to Islam in the West. Their struggle is having a profound impact transcending borders, prompting individuals in distant lands to embrace a faith that embodies the strength to endure and resist injustice. The ripple effect of the Palestinian resistance reaches far beyond the confines of the occupied territories, ushering in a new era of understanding and acceptance of Islam.

As the world witnesses the extraordinary strength, humility, and bravery of the Palestinians, the question arises: Will 2024 be the golden age of Islam? The signs are evident in the shifting perceptions, the collective awakening, and the growing embrace of a faith that stands as a source of inspiration for those yearning for justice and resilience in the face of adversity. The golden age of Islam in the West, many feel, is on the horizon, fueled by the unyielding spirit of the Palestinian people and the universal values they embody.

Showing tapestry of compassion

The depth of humanity being shown by the Palestinians even as they are being pummeled day in and day out is not lost on the world. Amidst the chaos and peril, many are seen risking their own lives to extend a helping hand to one another, forging a tapestry of compassion, resilience, and unity. Videos on social media of harried families rushing their wounded members to hospitals and burying the dead with equanimity shows how resilience is a good art of living.

One can’t help but marvel at the selflessness displayed by the Palestinians as they brave danger to rescue the wounded and offer solace to bereaved families. Scenes of sacrifice and solidarity unfold against a backdrop of unimaginable personal loss. In this self-centered world is such compassion possible?

What’s more, even in the face of profound tragedy, the Palestinians remain gentle, merciful, and compassionate towards their fellow compatriots. This remarkable trait, emerging from the depths of their collective spirit, becomes a beacon of hope in a world often overshadowed by individualism.

In the midst of destruction, a profound lesson emerges – that humanity’s true strength lies not just in resistance against external oppressors, but also in the boundless capacity to support and uplift one another. The Palestinians, through their acts of kindness and mercy, redefine heroism in the crucible of adversity, leaving an indelible mark on the conscience of a world that is quick to forget the power of compassion in the face of hardship.

Quran is the source

From where do they draw this unique inspiration? Of course from the Quran.

Wa la tahinu wa la tahzanu wa antumul – a’launa in kuntum mu’minin (Aal-i-Imraan, verse139)

And do not waver, nor feel remorse. You will be superior, if you are (true) believers

This Quranic recipe has become both sustenance and a remedy for inhabitants of the war torn Gaza Strip. Like a medicinal elixir, it seems to bring comfort to aching hearts. In fact the coming together of the US in support of Israel has only helped them grow stronger in faith.

The Palestinian resilience is an eye opener to the Muslim countries who remain mute spectators. In the broader Muslim world the prophecy of the Prophet of Islam about wahn (enervation) dominating the umma rings true. Though there are 56 Muslim countries with immense power, resources and military prowess, yet they are powerless to come to the rescue of fellow Muslims. They are surely overpowered by ‘wahn’ as predicted by the Prophet. And what is wahn? It is hubbud dunya wa karahiyatul maut (love of the world and dislike of death). Love of worldly gains and reluctance to embrace sacrifice has shackled them.

The Palestinians have surely redefined courage through their perseverance. It isn’t having the strength to go on, but going on when you don’t have the strength.