Abu Dhabi bans this plant to protect public health

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has recently announced a ban on the cultivation, production, propagation, and circulation of the poisonous oleander plant in the emirate.

The decision aims to protect public health, especially children and pets, from the harmful effects of this toxic plant.

The oleander, a shrub commonly found in rocky areas known for its attractive flowers, contains toxic substances in its entire composition.

Ingestion, even in small amounts, can lead to serious health issues, including nausea, vomiting, and potentially fatal heart irregularities, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

ADAFSA’s Deputy Director General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs, Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, emphasized the significance of this ban as a proactive measure to ensure community safety.

أصدرت هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية قراراً بحظر زراعة وإنتاج وإكثار وتداول نبات الدفلة السام في إمارة أبوظبي. يأتي هذا القرار، تنفيذاً للقوانين والتشريعات المحلية والاتحادية ذات الصلة، ويهدف إلى حماية أفراد المجتمع، خصوصاً الأطفال والحيوانات، من مخاطر التسمم الناجمة عن… pic.twitter.com/nkXvuGlWza — هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية (@adafsa_gov) October 10, 2024

The resolution mandates oleander removal within six months, with exceptions for research with ADAFSA approval.

The initiative is a collaboration with other government agencies, focusing on extensive awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of oleander.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operations Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, reiterated their commitment to this collaborative effort.

ADAFSA urges residents to report oleander plants and avoid touching or consuming unfamiliar ones. For emergencies, the Poison and Drug Information Services hotline is available 24/7.