Abu Dhabi-based healthcare platform sponsor Umrah pilgrimage for 100 employees
Photo: Khaleej Times

Abu Dhabi-based PureHealth, the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, rewarded hundred of its employees with all-expense paid Umrah pilgrimage.

Employees from across the PureHealth Group were drawn at random and given a free four-day trip to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Taking to Instagram, PureHealth UAE wrote, “Over 100 colleagues, who had only dreamed of visiting the Holy Cities, were gifted an opportunity of a lifetime.”

“I am very grateful for being here today. I am incredibly thankful to PureHealth for giving me this opportunity. It’s been a wonderful experience,” said Tahira Kokab, a pharmacist.

“It was pure love and joy,” Shareena Abdul Kader, patient access representative, said.

“During Ramzan, I got this feeling that I needed to participate… and then it happened,” Sarah Sebai, insurance manager, said.

