Saudi Arabia: Youngest girl volunteer in Haj feels proud of serving pilgrims (video)

Riyadh: A Saudi girl, who is believed to be the youngest volunteer in the Haj 2023, feels proud as a soldier when helping pilgrims.

In a video clip posted by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Twitter, Maryam Mihdhar said that when Haj season approaches, she feels excited to serve the pilgrims.

She added that her family particularly her father encourages her to do the voluntary work.

Mihdhar began to learn English so that she could speak, communicate and understand the pilgrims who did not speak Arabic.

“When I offer water and meals to the pilgrims, they wish me all the best. What I am doing is a great blessing that many people would like to do,” she added.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.