Saudi Arabia hosted 99 million Haj pilgrims over 54 years

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) received more than “99 million pilgrims over 54 years,as of last year’s Haj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This is according to data compiled by the General Authority for Statistics (GAStat) from 1390 AH to 1443 AH.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

According to the former director general of the Makkah History Center Dr. Fawaz bin Ali Al-Dahas, “In the past, travelling to Makkah was challenging due to primitive and slow transportation methods, including ships, camel rides, and footing. Undeveloped roads, lack of water stations, and raiders could lead to death, and the journey was dangerous and adventurous.”

Saudi Arabia established a new chapter in the pilgrimage journey with improved safety, security, and transportation advancements. Aviation enabled pilgrims to reach Makkah within hours and modern vessels provided comfortable journeys across oceans to Jeddah Islamic Port.

Kingdom’s success in operating Haj and Umrah with active security, health, and logistical cadres is a prominent achievement, SPA said.

To make it even more successful King Salman launched the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to enhance Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by improving services and enriching religious and cultural experiences for pilgrims.

Multiple initiatives have been launched to regulate the sector and improve the quality of the services it provides including issuing electronic visas for Haj and Umrah from all countries, extending the duration of the Umrah season, and launching the Makkah Bus project.

These initiatives and other services aimed to help pilgrims perform Haj and Umrah with ease and comfort in a spiritual atmosphere.

The Kingdom aims to receive more than 30 million pilgrims annually in seven years, which is one of the goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.