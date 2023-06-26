In first, Saudi Arabia launches virtual reality glasses to monitor vehicles during Haj

Its launch is part of efforts to provide safe transportation and use artificial intelligence to serve pilgrims.

Published: 26th June 2023
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Transport General Authority (TGA) for the first time launched virtual reality (VR) glasses to monitor the movement of vehicles during the current Haj season.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al Jasser launched the glasses using augmented reality technology on June 23.

This technology helps the field observer quickly verify the legality of the vehicle and its driver.

In addition, technology helps to document the inspection process, record any violations and reduce congestion at checkpoints.

Its launch is part of efforts to provide safe transportation and use artificial intelligence to serve pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia expects more than two million pilgrims this season, reaching pre-pandemic numbers. The Kingdom has already welcomed 1,655,188 pilgrims during this year’s Haj, which begins on June 26.

