Saudi Arabia: In first, self-driving buses launched for Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: This Haj season marks a significant milestone as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Transport General Authority (TGA) for the first time launched a trial of self-driving electric buses to cater to the needs of pilgrims.

The TGA is committed to introducing innovative and eco-friendly transportation solutions, ensuring convenient travel options for the millions of worshippers visiting the holy sites.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Entry ban enforced in Makkah until July 1

The buses use artificial intelligence, cameras, and sensors to operate within the designated routes.

For the First Time, #SaudiTGA Introduces Autonomous vehicle to Facilitate the Transportation of pilgrims in Hajj 1444 AH. #HonoredToServe pic.twitter.com/wNL5c5XC6A — الهيئة العامة للنقل | TGA (@Saudi_TGA) June 21, 2023

Each bus has a capacity of 11 seats, can run for 6 hours per charge, and has a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

This step aims to simplify pilgrim movement and assess the feasibility of using advanced technologies.

Also Read Saudi: Sheikh Youssef bin Mohammad to deliver Arafat sermon

Saudi Arabia expects more than two million pilgrims this season, reaching pre-pandemic numbers. The Kingdom has already welcomed 1,499,472 pilgrims during this year’s Haj, which begins on June 26.