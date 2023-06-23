Saudi Arabia: In first, self-driving buses launched for Haj pilgrims

Each bus has a capacity of 11 seats, can run for 6 hours per charge, and has a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

Photo: SPA

Riyadh: This Haj season marks a significant milestone as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Transport General Authority (TGA) for the first time launched a trial of self-driving electric buses to cater to the needs of pilgrims.

The TGA is committed to introducing innovative and eco-friendly transportation solutions, ensuring convenient travel options for the millions of worshippers visiting the holy sites.

The buses use artificial intelligence, cameras, and sensors to operate within the designated routes.

This step aims to simplify pilgrim movement and assess the feasibility of using advanced technologies.

Saudi Arabia expects more than two million pilgrims this season, reaching pre-pandemic numbers. The Kingdom has already welcomed 1,499,472 pilgrims during this year’s Haj, which begins on June 26.

