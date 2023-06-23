Saudi: Sheikh Youssef bin Mohammad to deliver Arafat sermon

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have named a eminent scholar to deliver the sermon on Arafat Day for this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

Sheikh Youssef bin Mohammad Bin Saeed will deliver the sermon at the Namirah Mosque, Makkah on Arafat Day, Dhul-Hijjah 9 corresponding to June 27.

Sheikh Maher bin Hamad Al-Muaiqly, imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, has been picked as a reserve preacher for the Arafat sermon.

The highest Saudi authorities issued orders in this regard.

Who is Sheikh Youssef bin Mohammad bin Saeed?

Bin Saeed memorized the Holy Quran at an early age and was taught by prominent Saudi clerics, including the current and former muftis in the Kingdom.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the College of Fundamentals of Religion in Riyadh, and he also obtained a master’s and doctoral degrees in the Department of Aqeedah and Modern Beliefs.

He has more than 30 books and papers to his name.

The leading researcher also served as Deputy Minister of Islamic Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for four years and taught in addition to various positions at Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.

Furthermore, he taught at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the two holiest sites in Islam. He has also delivered sermons for more than 20 years in many mosques.

Saudi Arabia said there will be no restrictions on the numbers of pilgrims from around the world for the upcoming Haj season, reversing previous restrictions imposed by the global pandemic.

About Arafat Day

The Arafat Day marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Haj, which will begin on Thursday, July 26.

The standing at Arafat, one of the four pillars of Haj and the most important ritual of the annual pilgrimage, will start after the Arafat sermon and performance of Dhuhr and Asr prayers in combined and shortened form.

Arafat’s sermon is usually broadcast live around the world.