Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: 3 Indian expats take home Rs 22 lakh each

Abu Dhabi: Three United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,23,997) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winners – Lineesh Mekkottemal, Ajith Gopina, and Satheesan Thazhathayin – bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

Lineesh Mekkottemal, who works as a driver in Dubai, plans to send the money back home to India and vows to continue purchasing Big Tickets.

Ajith Gopina, a resident of Dubai working as an electrical technician, intends to spend the money on his daughter’s university education.

The third winner Satheesan Thazhathay works as a government employee. He purchased his lucky ticket online on April 2.

The latest weekly draw also saw the fourth winner— Emirati national in Abu Dhabi, Sultan Alshehyari.

During the month of April, Big Ticket’s weekly secured electronic draw gave four customers the chance to win 100,000 Dirhams each week.

Big Ticket customers who purchase raffle tickets during the month of May are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws and have a chance to be one of three winners to receive 100,000 Dirhams or one of 20 winners to receive 10,000 Dirhams each week

The same ticket will give them a chance to win the grand prize of 20 million Dirhams or one of the seven other life-changing cash prizes on June 3.

Big Ticket fans have until May 31 to make their purchases online at the official website or by visiting store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.