UAE: Kerala man wins Rs 33 cr Big Ticket grand prize, turns crorepati overnight

Abu Dhabi: While number of people have been trying for years to win the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate from the city of Kerala, won the grand prize of 15 million Dirhams (Rs 33,39,43,296) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Pradeep Kumar— bagged the prize after buying ticket 048514 for the raffle draw number 251, which he had purchased online on April 13.

When the draw took place on Wednesday, April 3, Pradeep was at the airport for his return journey from his country to Abu Dhabi.

Also Read Here’s a golden chance for expats in Dubai to convert their driving licence

Pradeep, who is in his fifties, is a resident of UAE from the past 37 years and will be sharing the prize money with his two other friends.

This is the second time that Kumar, has got lucky.

“I once hit the top prize of Dh100,000 way back in 1996. Back then that was the only first-place raffle draw prize available, and tickets used to cost Dh100. I felt I had the luck of the green and continued buying tickets,” Kumar told Khaleej Times.

He wanted to continue living the simple life after his remarkable victory.

Other winners

Ruwan Chathuranga from Sri Lanka won the second prize of 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,26,260)

While Purvi Patni who is from India, won 90,000 Dirhams (Rs 20,03,634) third prize with the ticket number 191196.

Another Indian Farook Vettikkattu Valappil with the ticket number 100341 won the fourth prize worth 80,000 Dirhams (Rs 17,81,008).

Big Ticket was established in 1992 with an initial first prize of 1 million Dirhams (Rs 2,22,63,349) and is one of the most popular monthly draws in the UAE.

Photo: Screengrab/Big Ticket website

Separately, for the first time this month, Big Ticket is giving away 100 prizes to 100 lucky winners.

The 252nd draw series, which will be held on June 3, will have a grand prize of 20 million Dirhams.

Tickets can be purchased online until May 31 through the Big Ticket website, or by visiting shop counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.