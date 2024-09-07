Abu Dhabi Crown Prince set to visit India on Sept 8

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is set to begin an official visit to India on Sunday, September 8, to improve bilateral relations.

During the visit, the Crown Prince will meet the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.

He will also engage in discussions with senior Indian officials to strengthen cooperation in key economic sectors, building on the significant milestones already achieved for the mutual benefit of both countries and their people, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

The Crown Prince will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, and prominent economic partners from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He will also attend several activations that reflect the economic and cultural bonds shared by the UAE and India.

Since 2015, Modi has visited the UAE seven times to strengthen ties with key West Asian powers.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, last visited India in September 2023.