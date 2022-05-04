Abu Dhabi: Indian truck driver wins Dh 12M in Big Ticket draw

It was the most important day for an Indian expatriate when he won the grand prize of 12 million dirhams in a lottery on the second day of Eid. The winner of the mega prize in today’s draw is Mujeeb Chirathodi. The winning ticket was bought in Mujeeb’s name with the help of 10 other people.

A group of expatriates including eight contributed money to buy a ticket. He said that he had been buying the ticket for a year because he was in dire need of money, reported Gulf News.

The second prize money of $1 million went to Viswanathan Balasubramanian, while the third and fourth prizes were 100,000 and 50,000, respectively.