Abu Dhabi: Indian truck driver wins Dh 12M in Big Ticket draw

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 4th May 2022 6:41 pm IST
(Photo: Gulf News)

It was the most important day for an Indian expatriate when he won the grand prize of 12 million dirhams in a lottery on the second day of Eid. The winner of the mega prize in today’s draw is Mujeeb Chirathodi. The winning ticket was bought in Mujeeb’s name with the help of 10 other people.

A group of expatriates including eight contributed money to buy a ticket. He said that he had been buying the ticket for a year because he was in dire need of money, reported Gulf News.

The second prize money of $1 million went to Viswanathan Balasubramanian, while the third and fourth prizes were 100,000 and 50,000, respectively.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button