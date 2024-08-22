Abu Dhabi installs two new recycling units in Al Ain, Al Dhafra

Abu Dhabi: After the significant interaction of public bus users with the incentive-based plastic bottle recycling initiative that was launched in 2022, Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) has installed two new recycling units in Al Ain and Al Dhafra, allowing individuals to deposit plastic bottles and earn points redeemable for public bus fares.

This move is part of the ongoing initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Cycled Technologies, a company specialising in manufacturing and deploying smart recycling stations and reverse vending machines (RVM) in the UAE. Individuals can now deposit empty plastic bottles into cycled devices installed in the main bus stations and earn points for each bottle deposited.

Points are collected digitally through the Cycled Rewards app, with points calculated for each bottle deposited into the device. These points are then converted into credit on a Hafilat personal card, enabling users to pay for their bus fares through the automated payment system available on public buses.

AD Mobility stated that points are calculated in the following way: each small-sized bottle of 600 ml or less equals 1 point, while a large-sized bottle exceeding 600 ml equals 2 points. Every point equates to 10 fils, with 10 points equivalent to AED1.