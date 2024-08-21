Indian low-cost airline launches 3 new routes from Abu Dhabi

India’s largest low-cost airline, IndiGo, has announced the recent launch of direct flights to three Indian cities—Mangaluru (IXE), Tiruchirappalli (TRZ), and Coimbatore (CJB)—from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH).

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the Emirate’s five airports, said that this expansion further strengthens the connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key destinations across India, bringing the number of IndiGo-operated routes to 13.

Also Read UAE travel group launches low-cost airline for Indian expats

Nathalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, said,

“This expansion is about much more than just adding flights – it is about creating accessible links for families and friends, opening new pathways for businesses, and building on our successful partnership with Indigo.”

Sanjeev Ramdas, EVP of Airport Operations & Customer Services at IndiGo, expressed enthusiasm for the new routes.

“In Zayed International Airport, we have found the ideal partner to further our global reach, opening doors to enhanced connectivity and providing our customers with even more travel options.”

This announcement comes as Abu Dhabi Airports reported a 33.5 percent increase in passenger numbers for first half (H1) of 2024, indicating potential for continued growth with the introduction of new routes.