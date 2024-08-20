UAE travel group launches low-cost airline for Indian expats

Kerala-based travel service operator Alhind Group with a strong presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to launch its airline, aiming to provide economical air travel options for residents.

The group, which has been a significant player in the travel industry for over three decades, has received the Civil Aviation Ministry’s initial nod to start an airline — Alhind Air.

The chairman, Mohammad Haris announced that the Group is in the final stages of obtaining the required approvals.

“Last week, we had a meeting with officials at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL); we submitted all documents required for landing permission at the airport,” he said. “We had earlier received the no objection certificate (NOC) to start the airline. We are hoping to begin operations by January 2025, if not earlier,” said Haris as quoted by Khaleej Times.

Initial operations and fleet

According to the reports, Alhind Air will start its initial operations with three Atr-72 turboprop aircraft, focusing on regional routes in southern India, including connections between Cochin, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai with an initial investment of ₹200 crores to ₹500 crores as it adds more planes into the fleet.

“We will have five ATR planes in total to fly on regional routes. We have secured all support from Cochin International Airport for our operations. Once this process is completed, the exercise for hiring pilots, cabin crew, engineers and other ground staff will start, a top official of the group told CNBC-TV18.

The group’s promoter revealed that the Alhind Group offers services including air ticketing, holiday packages, Haj-Umrah services, visas, and money exchange. The group already boasts a turnover of ₹20,000 crore and has a robust sales network that could facilitate the successful launch of the airline.

Pertinently, Alhind Group is one of the leading players in the travel and tourism industry in India and abroad.

The strategic launch into the aviation sector is anticipated to enhance completion, potentially lowering airfares and improving service quality for travellers.

Mohammad Haris stated that the group which is also the General Sales Agent (GSA) for many airlines is looking to tap the fast-expanding air traffic between India and the Gulf.