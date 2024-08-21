In a first, UAE performs simultaneous robotic kidney transplant for donor, recipient

Abu Dhabi: In a significant milestone, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has performed its first simultaneous robotic kidney transplant for a donor and recipient using one robot.

This groundbreaking surgery was performed by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, in collaboration with a team of experts from Cleveland Clinic in the US.

The accomplishment demonstrates the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s (DoH) ongoing efforts in the field of organ transplantation by fusing best practices, science, and technology and highlights Abu Dhabi’s potential as a worldwide hub for healthcare, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported on Tuesday, August 20.

Also Read Dubai court allows salaries to be paid in cryptocurrency

The procedure involved two related UAE Nationals, a donor and recipient, with the recipient diagnosed with end-stage renal failure. It was led by Dr George Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The surgical team coordinated with the transplant team, performing the procedures simultaneously in separate operating rooms using a single robot for precision.

The minimally invasive method offers numerous advantages, including reduced trauma, less blood loss, and faster recovery.

Dr. Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, celebrated this milestone in organ transplantation, highlighting the emirate’s exceptional healthcare workforce.

Dr George Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, highlighted the importance of collaboration in medical progress and the significant milestone achievement in advancing healthcare.

الدكتور جورج هبر، الرئيس التنفيذي لمستشفى كليفلاند كلينك أبوظبي والجراح الذي قاد العملية الجراحية الرائدة، يتحدث عن إجراء عملية زراعة كلية باستخدام روبوت للمرة الأولى في مستشفى كليفلاند كلينك أبوظبي، ويسلط الضوء على أهمية الإنجاز في تطوير خدمات الرعاية الصحية في الدولة. pic.twitter.com/nK07sfYark — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) August 20, 2024

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s first multi-organ transplant facility, has successfully performed seven robotic-assisted donor surgeries. It now plans to expand robotic technology beyond kidney transplants.